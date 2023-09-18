HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Water service has been shut off for parts of Hillsborough due to a water main break on Monday.

According to the Town of Hillsborough, utilities staff are repairing a water main break that was struck by a fiber contractor working Thompson Court.

Water service in the area is turned off to allow the emergency repairs to the six-inch water main, town officials said.

About 71 properties are affected, including all of Holiday Park Road and Odie Street and a portion of Faucette Mill Road, according to Hillsborough officials. Signs have been placed at intersections or roadsides to inform customers of the outage and low system pressure.

Affected properties will be under a system pressure advisory until test results indicate the water is safe to drink. Once repairs are complete, test results will take about 24 hours to complete, town officials said.