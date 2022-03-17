HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Orange County Safe Kids Coalition, will hold a drive-thru prescription drug take-back event on March 22 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Staff will be collecting expired, unwanted, or unnecessary medications in the parking lot of the office located at 106 E. Margaret Lane in Hillsborough.

“Next week is National Poison Prevention Week,” said Lieutenant Daniel Roberson of the Support Services Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. “We might initially think of chemicals and pesticides when we hear the word ‘poison,’ but we should also think about the dangers of the surplus medications most of us have in our homes.”

The prescription take-back event, also known as a med drop, is a free, convenient, no-questions-asked opportunity to safely dispose of medications.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office photo/Alicia L. Stemper

“We will be outside by the flagpole in front of our office next Tuesday,” Roberson said. “Pull up, hand us your medicines, and drive away with our thanks. You don’t even have to get out of your vehicle. ”

According to a release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, young children often consume prescription or over-the-counter medication when they come across it in the trash, on a parent’s night table, in a purse, or on a shelf in the kitchen or bathroom. In addition, a surprising amount of drugs, particularly extra pain-killers and narcotics, are often stolen by family members or other guests in a person’s home.

It is best to keep only currently necessary medications at home, and it is ideal to store these in a secure or locked location.

People in need of a lockbox for safe medication storage can contact the Orange Partnership for Alcohol and Drug-Free Youth.

Safe Kids Orange is one of more than 400 coalition members of Safe Kids Worldwide, a non-profit dedicated to keeping kids safe from preventable injuries, the number one killer of children in the United States.

Safe Kids Orange coordinator Anna Stormzand said, “We encourage everyone to make it a yearly ritual to purge excess medication from their homes during spring cleaning. Collect expired or excess medication, including medicines for pets, old vitamins, and any over-the-counter supplements you are no longer using and bring them to the Sheriff’s Office.”

The Sheriff’s Office is located at 106 E. Margaret Lane in Hillsborough. Turn right into the parking lot just past the courthouse, and look to the right to see the flagpole by the front door.

If the event on Tuesday is not convenient, a drop box is always available in the lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Have questions? Reach out to Director of Public Information, Alicia Stemper at (919)245-2963.