HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The second distracted driving crash with law enforcement this week took place in Orange County Saturday morning officials said.
The first case this week involved a driver plowing into a stopped Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office patrol SUV, injuring two deputies and a woman driving another car on Monday. That wreck happened along the U.S. 64 bypass just outside Rocky Mount.
Now, around 8:25 a.m. Saturday on Interstate-85 southbound at mile marker 163, a driver crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and troopers were stopped at the scene helping a passenger bus with mechanical problems.
An oncoming driver of a Ford Ranger pickup truck then smashed into a trooper’s cruiser on the side of an I-85 travel lane, deputies said.
The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.
“Incidents like this highlight the dangers of distracted driving,” Orange County deputies said in a news release.