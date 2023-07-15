HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The second distracted driving crash with law enforcement this week took place in Orange County Saturday morning officials said.

The first case this week involved a driver plowing into a stopped Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office patrol SUV, injuring two deputies and a woman driving another car on Monday. That wreck happened along the U.S. 64 bypass just outside Rocky Mount.

Now, around 8:25 a.m. Saturday on Interstate-85 southbound at mile marker 163, a driver crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and troopers were stopped at the scene helping a passenger bus with mechanical problems.

The smashed North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo from Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The pickup truck involved in the crash. Photo from Orange County Sheriff’s Office

The crash scene. Photo from Orange County Sheriff’s Office

An oncoming driver of a Ford Ranger pickup truck then smashed into a trooper’s cruiser on the side of an I-85 travel lane, deputies said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Incidents like this highlight the dangers of distracted driving,” Orange County deputies said in a news release.