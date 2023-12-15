CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC System President Peter Hans named Lee H. Roberts to serve as interim chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel on Friday.

Roberts will begin serving as interim chancellor on January 12. He will fill the role following the departure of Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, who announced last week that he will become president of Michigan State University in March.

“Public higher education is one of North Carolina’s greatest strengths, and I’m honored to play a role in serving the nation’s first and finest public university,” Roberts said. “Chancellor Guskiewicz and his team have done extraordinary work, and I’m excited to continue supporting the dedicated scholars, staff, and students at Carolina.”

For the last five years, Roberts has been an instructor at Duke’s Sanford School, where he teaches public budgeting. He has also been a member of the UNC Board of Governors since 2021, working closely with System officials to implement a more comprehensive budget model and improve measures of student success

“I know that Lee is committed to the state of North Carolina and the important role of public higher education,” Chancellor Guskiewicz said. “I look forward to working with him during our transition. He will build on the incredible work underway by our world-class faculty, dedicated staff, curious students and passionate alumni.”

According to Hans, a nationwide search for a new full-time chancellor will begin in the next few months with input from faculty, staff, students, alumni and the community.

“I’m looking forward to that process and to hearing from so many people committed to Carolina’s future,” Hans said. “It’s an extraordinary institution, and its best days are ahead.”