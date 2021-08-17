Duo wanted for stealing ‘large quantity’ of lumber in Orange County

Suspects in an August 2021 lumber theft case in Orange County. (Courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two men who stole lumber from a construction site, a news release said Tuesday.

The thefts happened in the early morning hours on Aug. 2 and Aug. 6. In one, the men drove a white van with a rack on top. The van was black on the other occasion, the release said.

Each time, the duo loaded “a large quantity” of oriented strand board into the back of the van.

Images of the suspects were captured by motion-activated trail cameras.

Oriented strand board is used in about 70 percent of all floor, wall, and roof sheathing in construction, the sheriff’s office said.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues significantly increased the cost of building materials; which unfortunately led to an increase in the number of thefts from construction sites,” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood. “My deputies are patrolling the construction sites in their areas more frequently.”