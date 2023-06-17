CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill and Durham authorities responded to a fire at a motel in Chapel Hill Saturday morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 9:40 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn at 5623 Fordham Blvd., according to a news release from the town of Chapel Hill.

Photos from the scene showed two ladder trucks and several firefighters at the motel. Smoke could also be seen coming from one room.

Photo by Chapel Hill Fire Dept.

Photo by Chapel Hill Fire Dept.

Photo by Chapel Hill Fire Dept.

Officials said the fire was contained to one room, but there was damage to neighboring rooms in the motel.

No one was injured.

“Our thanks to the Durham Fire Department for their assistance,” Chapel Hill officials said on Facebook.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the news release said. No other information was released.