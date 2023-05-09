DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged in a shootout that took place Monday morning at a Chapel Hill McDonald’s, police said.

The incident was reported as gunfire at 6:10 a.m. Monday at the McDonald’s at 1748 Fordham Boulevard, according to a news release from the Chapel Hill Police Department.

An investigation by officers determined that people from two different cars fired gunshots at each other, the news release said. No one was injured.

Tuesday afternoon, police announced Antonio Rogers, 27, of Durham, was arrested in the incident.

Rogers was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm in city limits, police said.

He is being held on a $15,000 secured bond at the Orange County Detention Center.

Rogers is expected to appear in court Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Police said the case is still under investigation.