Durham man arrested for impersonating an officer near elementary school

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was arrested Wednesday near a local elementary school for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Deputies in Orange County say Christopher Hill, 40, arrived at New Hope Elementary School in Hillsborough with his girlfriend and her children, as he has done since school began last week.

After parking the car, deputies say the adults walked the children into the school, signed in at the front office kiosk, as is standard procedure when a parent or community member plans to remain on campus once school begins. The kiosk printed a visitor pass for each of them.

Hill, who had been wearing tan tactical pants, a black polo shirt, and a black vest, all similar to the attire of an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy, although the vest bore a symbol not associated in any way with law enforcement. Hill left the office and walked down a hall of classrooms.

The assistant principal, Craig Dodson, noticed Hill from a distance and radioed the principal and the on-duty school resource officer (SRO); both were outside monitoring vehicle traffic and welcoming students.

As the SRO entered the building to locate Hill, two teachers also told him about Hill’s attire.

They said Hill told them he was providing volunteer security.

While looking for Hill, authorities say the SRO radioed his supervisor; she immediately sent a patrol deputy to the school. The principal approached Hill and told him to come with her to the office. He complied.

The patrol deputy and the SRO arrived at the office almost immediately thereafter.

They had a clear view of the Sheriff patch on the back of Hill’s vest. Hill removed the vest. Both deputies and the principal then escorted Hill out of the school.

Once out of view of students and staff, deputies arrested Hill and placed him in handcuffs.

