Durham man charged after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill police said this is the SUV involved in the crash with the pedestrian. Photo from Chapel Hill police.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A 26-year-old man faces four charges in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend in Chapel Hill, police said Thursday night.

The incident was reported Sunday just after 6 p.m. on Old Durham Road near Scarlett Drive. Police said Paul Russell James, 26, of Durham, fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian with his SUV.

The pedestrian was taken to UNC Hospitals.

James was charged with felony serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving to endanger persons, driving while impaired, and felony hit-and-run infliction serious injury. He is due in court on Oct. 1.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 911 or the Orange County Communications Center at 919-732-5063.

