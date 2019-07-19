Durham man charged in liquor store robbery turned high-speed chase

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man was arrested Friday and charged with robbing a liquor store Wednesday before leading a state trooper on a multi-county chase, officials said.

Bradford Perry Jr. of Durham was arrested at 12:30 p.m. by investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Durham police.

Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, two suspects armed with handguns and wearing ski masks entered the ABC store on U.S. 70 near Mebane, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

They robbed the store of the cash in the register and two bottles of liquor. They also stole a customer’s wallet, the sheriff’s office said.

As the suspects left the scene in a Chevrolet Malibu, a witness followed them until law enforcement met up with the vehicles.

The suspects then led a North Carolina State trooper on a chase that entered into Durham County.

The trooper’s cruiser and the Malibu collided during the chase – leaving the cruiser heavily damaged.

One suspect ran from the scene and the other drove off, the sheriff’s office said.

The trooper’s vehicle was too damaged to continue chasing the suspects, the sheriff’s office said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said using vehicle tag information, they were able to determine Perry had access to the car used in the incidents Wednesday evening.

The vehicle was also found abandoned near Perry’s residence.

“Evidence in the vehicle and video from the ABC store confirmed his identity,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 2 p.m.

He faces three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon (one each for the business itself, the store clerk, and the customer).

Perry is also charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony flee to elude, and conspiring to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

In addition, the Highway Patrol is pursuing multiple traffic violations that occurred during the high-speed chase.

More arrests are expected in the case.

