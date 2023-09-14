HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough police are investigating after a Wednesday night shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured.

According to release from the Town of Hillsborough, police responded to a report of multiple gunshot victims on the 200 block of West Orange Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

When they got to the scene, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old Durham man and an 18-year-old Hillsborough woman were taken to Duke University Hospital, where the man died. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims are not being released until the man’s family can be notified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Will Felts by email or via phone at (919) 296-9562.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (919) 296-9555, using the See it, Say it, Send it app or website, or by sending a direct message to the Hillsborough Police Department Facebook page.