Durham man fixing tire killed in hit-and-run on I-85 in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who pulled over on the side of the interstate in Orange County was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to officials, they received a call around 3:20 a.m. in reference to the pedestrian-involved collision on Interstate 85 northbound/Interstate 40 between Efland and Hillsborough.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Deshawn Maurice Perry, 33, of Durham, had a flat tire and had pulled over to the right shoulder to fix his tire. Authorities believe Perry had changed his tire and was in the process of gathering his tools when he was hit by a vehicle.

Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no vehicle description and highway patrol said they are not sure of a “damage area to the suspect vehicle.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s Orange County Office at (919) 732-2551 during business hours or the SHP Communications Center anytime at 1-800-334-7411.

