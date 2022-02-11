Durham man wanted in multi-county crime spree arrested in Orange County after multiple pursuits

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who had been the subject of a search in connection with a multi-jurisdictional crime spree was captured on Thursday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric David Rolon Feliciano, 28, is facing a long list of charges with more expected to come after authorities say he was the suspect in multiple crimes across four jurisdictions over at least the past week.

Rolon was wanted in connection with multiple commercial and residential breaking and entering cases, the theft of multiple vehicles, and a variety of traffic violations committed while evading traffic stops over the past week, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to the charges in Orange County and the Town of Hillsborough, Rolon is expected to also be charged in Durham and Wake counties on Friday.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Durham County deputies pursued Rolon Thursday afternoon after seeing him in a vehicle stolen out of Wake County. The deputies gave chase but were unable to capture Rolon as he crossed into Orange County, officials said.

Later in the evening, a witness saw the same vehicle abandoned in a neighborhood and saw a man matching Rolon’s description running from the vehicle into the woods.

Orange County deputies and multiple units from Hillsborough set up a perimeter in the area, ran a K-9 track, and then eventually found Rolon several miles north of the area and just off N.C. Highway 86 south near the intersection with 70A.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood thanked Hillsborough police for working together with multiple agencies to help find and capture Rolon.

“I want to thank the Hillsborough Police Department for their assistance tonight. Our ability to exchange information and work together so successfully is something I deeply value,” said Blackwood. “I also offer my sincere appreciation to the many residents and motorists who were inconvenienced this evening. Rolon repeatedly demonstrated a complete lack of respect for the safety and property of others; his criminal activities made our efforts tonight necessary.”

Rolon is being held in the Orange County Detention Center under a $155,000 secured bond on the charges filed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsborough police. More charges from other jurisdictions are expected.