HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 23-year-old Durham man was arrested Tuesday after Hillsborough police said he had a concealed handgun while in custody.

While conducting a traffic stop on South Churton Street, Damian Ferguson, the passenger, fled the scene on foot, police said.

Officers chased and caught Ferguson. While in custody, police said they found he was in possession of a concealed handgun.

After being taken before a magistrate, he was released on a written promise to appear in court.