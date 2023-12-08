HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some elementary school students in Orange County had a fun Friday morning as the Orange County Sheriff’s Office treated them to shopping at Walmart.

The sheriff’s office is one of several agencies in North Carolina to host the annual tradition during the holiday season.

On Friday, deputies helped 25 students from four Orange County elementary schools shop at the Walmart at Hampton Point in Hillsborough.

All kids were fitted with coats, hats, and gloves, and all of them were given gift cards and money to spend at the store, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood said the event was made possible through support from Walmart, local civic groups, and more than 35 volunteers.