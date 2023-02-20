CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is making emergency repairs to a storm drain on E. Franklin Street, causing numerous Chapel Hill bus routes to be disrupted or closed, the town said Monday evening.

A storm drain near 150 E. Franklin Street is forcing the bus stop in front of Carolina Coffee Shop to close for two days to allow for emergency repairs, the Town of Chapel Hill said.

This closure impacts CL, D, F, U routes, as well as GoTriangle’s 400 and 405 routes.

Instead, riders are asked to use the Abernathy Hall on S. Columbia Street or Morehead Planetarium on E. Franklin Street stops to resume riding.

No information on why the storm drain needed immediate repairs was given or what happens if the repair timeframe exceeds two days.