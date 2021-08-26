Ex-Orange County school director gets prison time for embezzling $174,000

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former director of a Civil War-era school in Orange County pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $100,000 from the school.

Ronda Tucker was arrested in October 2019 and charged with embezzlement after Hillsborough police said she stole $174,000 from the Hillsborough Historic Commission since 2016.

Tucker served as director of the Burwell School Historic Site from January 2019 to June 2019 when she was fired.

Tucker spent the funds she stole on airplane tickets, taxi cabs, veterinary services, and trips to nails salons, pet stores, restaurants, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com.

On Thursday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Tucker pleaded guilty on Tuesday to embezzling more than $100,000 from the Burwell School.

Under the plea deal, she will serve a minimum of one year in prison, followed by a one-year suspended sentence with five years probation.