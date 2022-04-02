CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill fans filed into watch parties in Durham and Chapel Hill Saturday evening ahead of Saturday night’s historic Final Four game between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels.

The public was invited to watch the game at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill. Doors opened around 5 p.m. and hundreds of students and other fans were inside by 6 p.m. to watch the game.

In Durham, only Duke students will be allowed into Cameron Indoor Stadium, where a watch party was planned to start at 7 p.m. for the Blue Devils.

By 6 p.m., many fans had gathered in bars in Durham ahead of what could be retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game.

Meanwhile, UNC is led by first-year coach Hubert Davis, whose experience includes being a Tar Heels player in the Final Four under Dean Smith in 1991.

By 7 p.m., UNC players were also headed to the Superdome in New Orleans for the game which is set for an 8:49 p.m. tipoff.

The winner of tonight’s UNC-Duke game will move on to the NCAA Championship title game set for Monday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report