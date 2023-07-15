CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Excitement continues to build across the Triangle ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between Chelsea and Wrexham in Chapel Hill.

The two European clubs are set to face off in front of a sellout crowd on Wednesday at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

The friendly comes as the sport is continuing to grow in popularity locally.

“I mean we’re seeing it at the youth level for sure. We’re lucky enough to partner with North Carolina Football Club’s youth team and they have a huge program here in the area, and you can tell that it’s growing in that regard. But you can also tell that it’s really growing in terms of the fan popularity for our sport at the professional level,” said Jake Levy, director of communications for North Carolina Football Club and the North Carolina Courage.

Chelsea are English Premier League giants, winning the UEFA Champions League as recently as 2021. They’ll take on a Wrexham club that’s garnered a lot of attention in recent years alongside co-owner Ryan Reynolds. The Welsh club, which competes in the English Football League, recently won promotion into England’s fourth tier.

Levy is hopeful this kind of event can continue growing the sport in the Triangle.

“It’s massive. One of the things that our club has really prided ourselves on is really being one of the leaders in creating a global game. Obviously soccer is one of the biggest sports in the world, and it’s just kinda getting its foothold in the United States.”

And the Triangle’s impact on global soccer goes beyond Wednesday’s friendly.

“The women are playing in the Women’s World Cup which is in just a couple of weeks, which is great, we [North Carolina Courage] have six of our players that are playing in the Women’s World Cup for a bunch of different countries,” Levy explained.

To wrap up next week’s European affair, North Carolina Football Club will take on Sunderland Friday night at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Sunderland currently compete in England’s second tier, and narrowly missed out on promotion back into the Premier League this past season.