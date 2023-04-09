CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of a busy road in Chapel Hill was closed Sunday morning because of a fallen tree, according the town.

It happened at a time when people traditionally drive to and from church or other gatherings for Easter Sunday.

At 9:37 a.m., the town shared that a large tree was blocking Fordham Boulevard between both Eastowne Drive intersections heading into town.

They shared a photo of the blocked road.

(Town of Chapel Hill)

The town said the road reopened at about 11:30 a.m.

Drivers were asked to use Eastowne Drive as a detour.