CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A fallen tree closed East Franklin Street overnight in Chapel Hill, according to the Town.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, a tree fell taking down power lines on East Franklin Street at South Elliot Road. The Town said no one was injured.

As of Wednesday morning at 7:02 a.m., the intersection remains closed. According to the Duke Energy outage map, 807 customers are out of power near Franklin Street.

The Town of Chapel Hill is working to bring generator power to affected intersections. The Town asks drivers to treat intersections without power as a four-way stop.

Community members should take Fordham Boulevard to Highway 54 to detour the downtown area.