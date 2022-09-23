HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes.

Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, have been honored with vigils and countless community posts online since they were found dead on Sunday in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road.

On Saturday, a celebration of life will be held for Woods in Mebane, for friends and family to attend. Along with the funeral service announcement, Woods’ family shared the following obituary:

“Lyric Isabella Woods, 14, tragically passed away on Sunday September 18, 2022. Lyric loved life and loved volleyball. She was an angel. Lyric was funniest kid you could ever meet, she loved cracking jokes and being with her friends. She loved her eye lash curler and above all else she loved her Nike Air Jordans. Lyric was a beautiful soul on the inside and out. She is loved more than anyone will ever know. She never met a stranger and was loved by everyone. Her laugh and her glow would brighten any room. She was not gonna be seen without her eyelashes looking good, lip-gloss on and smelling so good of Bath and Body Works. Lyric is survived by her mom Elizabeth Cannada and stepfather Shane Cannada of Efland; Father, Brady Woods and stepmother Jennifer Woods of Gibsonville. She’s also survived by her sister Genovia Cannada of Efland, stepsisters, Haleigh Cannada, Caroline and Lily Bibbs and brother Waylon Woods of Gibsonville; Grandparents Pam and Stan Dean; June Hensley and Wayne Woods; Step grandmother Faydean Cannada and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.”

On Thursday, Clark’s family held a vigil and balloon release for the 18-year-old known for his laughter and talents on the football field, and family streamed it live on Facebook. Clark wore the #4 jersey for East Alamance High School.

Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14. Photos from family of Clark and Woods.

Devin’s aunt, Adriana Bowe remembered him in a Facebook post as a loved and “very smart young man.”

“Devin loved to laugh… everyone knew who Devin was,” she wrote. “A young man with a bright future who was taken away from us so soon.”