HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor says they aren’t giving up hope in getting answers.

On Thursday, they placed a memorial at the crash site in Hillsborough to remember Taylor and her friend, Daniel McNeal.

“We picked one out that has Halloween stuff on it because she loves Halloween, and I’m painting an ‘A’ because she loved green,” said Krista Taylor, Alyssa Taylor’s mom.

It’s their last stop before heading back to Virginia.

Taylor’s mother, along with her sister, Shelly, and sister-in-law, Sabrina, have been in North Carolina for about a week searching for answers and doing their own investigating.

Taylor disappeared back on September 14th.

Her family says she took a trip with McNeal, from Virginia to North Carolina in his semi-truck. McNeal was delivering chicken and Taylor wanted to get out of town for a few days.

The next day McNeal’s truck crashed into the NC 86 bridge, catching fire. McNeal died along with his dog, Blu.

“He was just a fun person to be around. He always had everybody’s back. If you ever needed anything he was there,” said his niece, Ashely McNeal.

Taylor’s family believes she also died in the crash, but investigators say there was no evidence she was inside at the time.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Highway Patrol went out and checked the Sampson County landfill after repeated requests from the family and an investigation into Taylor’s disappearance.

Unfortunately for the family nothing turned up.

Taylor’s mom told CBS 17 it’s frustrating.

“With all my heart I know my baby was in that truck,” said Krista Taylor.

Her sister-in-law agrees.

“Heartbroken. I mean, honestly. The thought of leaving here with no answers, the thought that we could be leaving her behind… It’s heartbreaking,” said Sabrina Taylor.

The family says because the highway patrol says they don’t investigate missing persons cases– the family is hoping another agency will continue the search in North Carolina.