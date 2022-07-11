CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carrboro Police Department is asking the public for information related to a homicide earlier this year.

Police say TaeVeon Michael Ja’Quentin Young was killed January 31 at about 11 p.m. on BPW Club Road, down the street from Carrboro High School.

Police say Young’s family is offering a cash reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Carrboro Police Department at 919-918-7413 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.