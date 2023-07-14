HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County felon is facing several felony charges after deputies said the man — armed with a gun –broke into a woman’s home and stole her debit card, demanded her PIN, threatened her, and fled in her car.

The incident happened last week on Crawford Road, just east of Hillsborough, according to a Friday news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the woman left her home for a short errand on July 7.

“When she returned 15 minutes later, she found a white male wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask in her home,” deputies said, adding the man also had a small, black handgun.

“In addition to items gathered while she was out of the residence, he took her debit card, demanded her PIN, threatened her, and drove away in her vehicle,” deputies said.

Soon after, a man wearing the same clothing took money out of the woman’s bank account at a nearby ATM, deputies said. Later in the day, the woman’s car was found abandoned.

Robert Eugene Maples, 48, of Hillsborough, is facing several charges including first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony larceny of a motor vehicle, according to deputies.

When he was first arrested Thursday, the magistrate placed him under a $2,500 secured bond. Maples posted bond within two hours, deputies aid.

Friday, Maples had his first court appearance, during which the judge reviewed the charges and his criminal history, raised his bond to $75,000 and remanded him to the detention center.

Maples is scheduled to appear in court again on July 17.

Deputies said anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Orange County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Nazworth at (919) 245-2960.