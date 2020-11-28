Few crowds seen on Franklin Street during big UNC-Notre Dame game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — No. 2 Notre Dame took on No. 25 UNC-Chapel Hill at home Friday afternoon in a major football game for the Tar Heels.

For fans, Franklin Street is a popular place to go on a big game day.

However, the big game didn’t attract the big crowds many are accustomed to seeing.

“Yeah, it’s a little bit different,” said Matt Pate.

Pate helps run Shrunken Head, an apparel store, on Franklin Street. He hopes this isn’t a sign of what basketball season will look like.

“I hope not. I hope we see a lot more people out. With basketball season coming up we are really excited,” Pate mentioned.

CBS 17 was on Franklin Street during and after the Friday game. There were some people at different bars.

There were also people out walking in the area. Some people had on masks and some didn’t wear them.

A majority of people we saw at the bars sat in groups distanced from others.

“We knew this place was going to be safe because it had tables set up really far apart and everything is outside. It would be a nice social distance way to enjoy some drinks with the family,” said Maggie Callahan, a UNC student.

Callahan and her family decided to go out and watch the game. While Callahan said it was weird not seeing the typical crowds, they were glad they can be out at a safe distance.

“Ordinarily there would be 20-30 of us. So, we just wanted to get out and not around the apartment all weekend,” said Callahan’s mom, Kim.

For the most part, as soon as the game ended people left Franklin Street.