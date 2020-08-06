Fiery crash closes I-40 west in Orange County during evening commute

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle closed Interstate 40 west during the evening commute Thursday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson Chris Knox.

The crash happened north of Chapel Hill near mile marker 267 and the exit for N.C. 86, NCSHP said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation expects westbound lanes to reopen by 8 p.m. It said two lanes are closed on the eastbound side, as well.

Drivers are instructed to take exit 279 for N.C. 147 north. They can take N.C. 147 for 16 miles, then continue onto Interstate 85 south to re-access I-40.

There was only property damage due to the wreck, Knox said. Troopers were working to move the vehicles to the shoulder to get traffic flowing again.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

