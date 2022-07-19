CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Carrboro police said there is no threat to the public following a shooting Monday evening.

Carrboro officers were called to the intersection of Jones Ferry and Davie roads just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Two people got into a fight leading a suspect to shoot from one vehicle into another vehicle, police said.

The suspect vehicle then left the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Further information was not immediately available.

Carrboro police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call Investigator Armstrong at (919)

918-7417 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.