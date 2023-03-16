CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A lab building at the UNC School of Medicine suffered extensive smoke and water damage from a Wednesday night fire.

The Chapel Hill Fire Department responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the report of a structure fire at Marsico Hall at 125 Mason Farm Road.

The first crew confirmed a working structure fire at the multi-story laboratory building and called for a second one, according to a news release from the town.

Firefighters extinguished the parts of the blaze that could not be reached by the sprinkler system. Multiple floors were damaged.

There were no injuries.

In total, 32 firefighters responded to the call, including crews from Carrboro, North Chatham, and Durham fire departments. Orange County Emergency Services and South Orange Rescue Squad also assisted with the incident.

UNC-Chapel Hill’s environment, health and safety department is investigating the cause of the fire. The remaining crews cleared the scene by 5 a.m. Thursday.