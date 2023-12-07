CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A new sustainable living community in Orange County is now home to its first family.

Martha Williams walking into her new home (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Martha Williams and her husband Ken are settling into their dream home, which they built in the 54-acre Array Sustainable Living community in Orange County.

It’s the first of 12 houses to be completed in the net-zero energy neighborhood.

“It’s exciting and heartwarming to see how much they love it and how much they want to be here,” said Jodi Bakst, developer with Circular Design Consultants and realtor with Real Estate Experts.

First net-zero home built in the Array Sustainable Living community (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Homes in the community will have some of the following sustainable features for energy efficiency:

Sealed Crawl Space VS vented Crawl space

Foam insulation roof deck VS Batt insulation and vented attic

Build exterior walls with 2×6 VS 2×4 and R19 in lieu of R15 wall batts

Install a heat Pump Hot Water Heater VS a tanked water heater

Install high SEER heat pump heating system

Install an ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilator)

Install all LED Lights and Energy Star Appliances

Active Solar

“Moving into a house that is already made for solar, it was a very attractive thing to do,” said Williams.

Features of first net-zero home (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Features of first net-zero home (Credit: Place Photography

On Thursday, she met some of her neighbors for the first time, who also want to live sustainably.

“We are very concerned about what climate warming is doing to the planet, and so we don’t want to be part of that contribution,” said Harini Rajagopalan, a future homeowner in the community. “We want to leave as little carbon footprint as possible, we want to live responsibly so that future generations can continue to survive on this planet.”

“Residential construction can contribute and be a part of the solution to reducing our carbon footprint overall,” said Bakst.

Aerials of Array Sustainable Living community (Credit: Place Photography)

Is it more expensive to buy a sustainable home?

Bakst also explained that, while a sustainable home may cost a bit more than a typical home, it’s important to look at the numbers.

She used the Williams home as an example. She said it cost about 6% more with the sustainable features, with 4% of the cost going to solar panels and 2% of the cost going towards making the house net-zero ready and energy efficient.

“The cost of solar is less expensive than an inground pool,” she said. “It’s a discretionary expense, and it’s based on how important that is to you.”

Five to six more homes in the community are expected to start construction in 2024.

“I look forward to meeting everybody that is moving into the community and developing the community and seeing it grow and evolve over time,” said Williams.

Four of the 12 lots are still available, and the developer hopes the entire neighborhood will be complete by the end of 2025.