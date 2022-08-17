HILLSBROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The Orange County Health Department has confirmed the county’s first case of monkeypox on Wednesday.

The case has been in direct communication with the health department and has been told to isolate per recommendations set by the CDC.

The health department has opened a contact investigation to notify close contacts and provide guidance on signs, symptoms, testing, treatment and vaccination.

Nearly 13,000 cases of monkeypox have been identified in the United States. According to the NCDHHS website, North Carolina has 188 cases of monkeypox.

The Orange County Health Department continues to work with national and state partners to monitor the outbreak.