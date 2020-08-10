Flash flood warning issued for parts of Durham, Orange counties; severe thunderstorm warning also issued

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Orange and Durham counties Monday evening as up to three inches of rain is possible, the National Weather Service said.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for southern Orange County until 7:45 p.m.

The flash flood warning was issued at 6:50 p.m. for southeastern Orange County and southwestern Durham County.

“Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning said.

Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible, according to the weather service.

The flood warning is in effect until 9:45 p.m.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Durham, Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Jordan Lake.

