CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Flooding throughout Orange County — specifically Chapel Hill — is creating traffic problems for those on the road Friday evening.

The flooding is also wreaking havoc along S. Estes Drive near Fordham Boulevard at a housing complex across from the Circle K gas station.

The Local Storm Report from the National Weather Service reports road blockage due to flooding and downed trees in the county. A Flood Warning is in effect for Orange and Durham counties.

Floodwater is blocking Cleland Drive between Oakwood Drive and Kendall Drive as of 6:07 p.m. and a downed tree is blocking Umstead Drive between the entrance to Umstead Park and Village Drive as of 5:45 p.m.

Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17

Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17

Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17

Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17

Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17

Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17

Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17

Additionally, inches of floodwater blocked a majority of residents housed at the Brookwood Condominiums located along S. Estes Drive Friday night.

Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17

Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17

Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Orange and Durham counties until 9 p.m. Friday, with advisories beginning as early as 6:42 a.m. Friday in the Triangle.

Drivers should turn around when encountering flooded roads, according to flood warnings.

The central North Carolina area already saw severe damage due to flooding and downed trees Friday when five people and a dog were evacuated from two homes in Durham, and a tree destroyed a family home in Sanford.