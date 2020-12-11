Food delivery driver shot during carjacking in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A food delivery driver was shot multiple times during an early morning carjacking just north of downtown Chapel Hill, police said.

Reports of gunshots were made to Chapel Hill police just before 1 a.m. from the 300 block of Umstead Drive, police said.

Responding officers found a man at the scene who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to nearby UNC Hospitals for treatment.

Chapel Hill police’s investigation revealed a food delivery driver was in the area making a delivery when he was shot and robbed of his vehicle.

Police did not release the condition of the shooting victim.

This story will be updated as it develops.