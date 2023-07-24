CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Town Council has appointed a new town manager, the town announced Monday.

(Town of Chapel Hill)

Interim Town Manager Chris Blue is set to take on the new role on Aug. 1 after the town council appointed him during a special meeting.

He has served the town for more than two decades, including 12 years serving as Chief of Police, according to a news release from the town.

It said he has also overseen the town’s parking services, building and development services and inspections, and has served as the interim town manager since Jan. 1.

Since that time, town officials said Blue has distinguished himself in the role, working with the town council to craft Chapel Hill’s first five-year budget strategy, among other accomplishments.

“Locally, he is known for having built a diverse and strong network, close collaboration with the university and other community partners, and his support of Chapel Hill’s values,” the town said in a news release.

“In making this choice, the Council conducted an extensive national search and interviewed a number of highly qualified candidates,” said Mayor Pam Hemminger. “In the end, Chris’ leadership abilities, experience, and demonstrated record of success in Chapel Hill led the Council to select him as our permanent Manager. All of us are excited about our choice and we are looking forward to working with Chris as he takes on this role permanently.”

“I am so appreciative to the Council for their trust in me and to our amazing Town team for their support, guidance, and leadership over these last few months,” said Blue. “I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together for our community in the months and years ahead.”

According to the town, Blue graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1990 with a degree in radio, television and motion pictures. He worked in sales and the restaurant business before being hired by the Chapel Hill Police Department in 1997.

He then received his MPA from North Carolina State University in 2005, and served as a patrol officer, crime prevention officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief before being named chief of police in 2010.

He received statewide accolades for efforts to advance progressive law enforcement, according to the town.

Blue served as police chief until he retired on Dec. 31.

Town officials said Blue and his wife, Natasha, a Hillsborough native, have two daughters named Carter and Lisa.