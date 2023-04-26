CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill came out Wednesday evening to see former Vice President Mike Pence.

“I believe American freedom is under attack like never before,” Pence said during his speech.

Pence’s stop at UNC is his second stop in the area in the past several months. Wednesday’s “Saving America from the Woke Left” event was held inside Carolina Union on campus.

“I would hope that my presence on this campus, and on campuses around the country, would help level what has been an imbalance of liberal thinking on many campuses,” he said.

Pence talked about things such as the national debt, his support for Ukraine and his opposition to transgender-affirming policies.

“We got to protect women’s sports,” he said as cheers erupted.

A man had to be escorted out of the event for his outburst during the question-and-answer portion.

He yelled, “You betrayed Trump.”

Just outside of Carolina Union, dozens of students gathered to protest Pence’s visit.

“When we think of UNC we think of progress and opportunity. We don’t think of Mike Pence,” one student said.

They were critical of his stance on things such as gun violence prevention and LGBTQ rights.

Pence’s visit comes after President Joe Biden made his announcement to run for re-election on Tuesday.

This comes as the list of GOP candidates grows, which includes former President Donald Trump and former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Pence said Wednesday he’s still mulling over whether to run.

“As we’ve traveled around the country, we’ve got a lot of encouragement to enter the race for the Republican nomination for president. We are going to continue to give prayerful consideration,” he said.