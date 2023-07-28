CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly a week since a fire damaged five Chapel Hill businesses, the community continues to show an outpouring of support. Impacted businesses are continuing to look at ways to reopen, as downtown officials encourage everyone to keep the support coming.

Last Saturday’s fire tore through the Mediterranean Deli on West Franklin Street, significantly damaging it and four neighboring businesses.

“Everything I worked for basically went through the smoke. It was probably the hardest time in my life since I’ve been in this great country,” said Jamil Kadoura, the owner of the Mediterranean Deli.

The inside of the restaurant shows visible signs of fire damage, with collapsed pieces of the ceiling and a hole in the roof that allows light to pour into the dining room.

But it’s what’s on the outside that’s helping Kadoura get through this difficult time.

“I don’t think there’s any community like it.”

On one of the deli’s windows, several handmade signs from local children offering their support for the business that’s been a staple along West Franklin Street since the 1990’s.

“To me, this is the furthest thing from business to me, this is my home. There’s just so much sentimental values,” the owner said.

Next door, situated inside DB Sutton & Company, the owner of Simply Audrey is equally blown away by the community.

“To see the amount of people who have emailed me, called me, people I don’t know asking what they can, how they can help — It has been truly one of the most wonderful things I have ever seen,” said Karen Cunningham.

Cunningham says the immense smoke from the fire ruined most of her boutique’s handpicked inventory. For now, there are limited items available online as she restarts the process of readying her business for the future.

“I am absolutely gonna be back up and running as soon as possible,” she confidently said.

Med Deli, meanwhile, is set to be back up and running in some capacity this weekend. On Saturday, the business will resume catering, with two events.

Kadoura is also excited to announce the business has found what will become a temporary home within walking distance of the deli. He’s hoping to be serving up customers with the full experience again in the coming weeks.

“We’re already looking at deli cases to bring to this new location until this place is built. But this place is an old building, and I have a dream kitchen in my mind all the time that I couldn’t do. This is going to be a completely different place.”

The Downtown Chapel Hill Partnership sent out an update on the businesses impacted by the fire Friday morning. Tropical Smoothie, which was closed for a few days, was able to reopen on Wednesday.

According to DCHP, DB Sutton is rescheduling clients and is looking for a temporary space, while Moshi Moshi is temporarily transferring its clients to its Durham location.

The Partnership encourages the community to continuing showing their support for these businesses by buying gift cards, shopping online and reaching out to find other ways to assist.