CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – College football is back.

Saturday night is the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill football’s home opener against Florida A&M.

Fans aren’t the only ones excited, as businesses on Franklin Street are ready for the big day.

Classic Carolina owner Drew Chellani said he waits for gameday all year and doesn’t mind waiting a few extra hours for the 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

“We’re more excited this year because it’s late at night and people get all day to shop, it’s good for business,” Chellani said.

Freshman Allyson Guerrero and her friends stopped by the store to pick up face stickers and t-shirts Friday night.

“(I’m) super hyped, you know we already had to go buy some gear, and get ready for the game tomorrow,” Guerrero said.

Chellani said the big business is closer to kickoff. He said game days make up almost 50 percent of the week’s business.

But, he said while gameday customers are back, it’s tough to get staff back.

“It impacts business because you would love to keep it open more store hours and have people working and helping you at all times, but recently it’s been very difficult trying to hire people to work for you,” Chellani said.

A few doors down, Basecamp is getting ready for its first gameday ever.

The bar and restaurant has been open for a few months.

Bartender Jared Martin said there will hopefully be a few hundred customers throughout the night.

“We might get a projector, we already have TVs all around on the patio and in the dining room,” Martin said.

There’s also a basketball scrimmage Saturday afternoon — an added bonus for business, Chellani said.