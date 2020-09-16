Free COVID-19 testing event to be held Saturday in Orange County

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – There will be a free COVID-19 testing event this weekened in Orange County, according to a release.

The testing event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lattisville Grove Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located at 1701 Jimmy Ed Road East in Hurdle Mills.

Everyone is welcome to come for a test and registration will occur on-site, the county said.

The COVID-19 tests are free and results should be available in an average of three days.

Click here for more information in English and click here for more information in Spanish.

More headlines from CBS17.com: