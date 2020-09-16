Free COVID-19 testing event to be held Saturday in Orange County

Orange County News

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – There will be a free COVID-19 testing event this weekened in Orange County, according to a release.

The testing event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lattisville Grove Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located at 1701 Jimmy Ed Road East in Hurdle Mills.

Everyone is welcome to come for a test and registration will occur on-site, the county said.

The COVID-19 tests are free and results should be available in an average of three days.

Click here for more information in English and click here for more information in Spanish.

