CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — As part of an effort to create a welcoming environment, the Town of Chapel Hill said its public libraries are now offering free menstrual products in its five public restrooms.

The coinless dispensers were installed on Tuesday and are available to all visitors at no charge.

“Recognizing the diverse needs of the Chapel Hill community, the library has taken this step to support individuals facing economic challenges, help reduce stigma associated with period products, particularly for transgender or non-binary patrons, and allow all patrons to access period products without leaving the library,” the town’s announcement said.

The Town of Chapel Hill is offering free period products in its public library’s five restrooms. (Courtesy Town of Chapel Hill)

The dispensers include pads and tampons with sustainable, plastic-free packaging, that the town said further aligns with the library’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

Library Experiences Assistant Taylor Bugge, who spearheaded this initiative, said, “Menstrual products are expensive. In North Carolina and many other states they are taxed on top of their retail price as ‘luxury goods.’ Providing these products may be the difference between whether a patron can stay at the library to take advantage of our resources and programs, or missing out on these experiences due to a lack of access.”

By taking this step, library administrators said they hope to inspire other institutions to follow suit and create more inclusive spaces for their communities.