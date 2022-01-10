Friday deadline for Chapel Hill Community Development Block Grant applications

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Organizations that want to apply for funding from Chapel Hill’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program have until the end of the week to do so.

According to the Town of Chapel Hill, the program is meant to “develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income peoples.”

The CDBG Program was created by the U.S. Congress in 1974 and funding is handled by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Organizations whose work benefits low- and moderate-income residents can apply for the HUD funding through the CDBG Program. Funding for these organizations is allocated by the Chapel Hill Town Council each spring.

Organizations that want to apply have until Jan. 14 at noon.

Click here for the Town of Chapel Hill’s information page about the program.