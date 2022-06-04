CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Tournaments and seasonal events are keeping Franklin Street in Chapel Hill buzzing, even after many students head home for the summer.

This weekend, UNC-Chapel Hill is hosting the regional NCAA baseball tournament, bringing in fans from four colleges, including the Tar Heels.

UNC-Chapel Hill alum and sports fan Heath Benfield and his brother traveled to town to watch the Tar Heels play.

“We are all Carolina in pretty much any sports so when we found out they were able to host the regional, I got tickets as soon as I could,” Benfield said. “So we’re just having a weekend together here watching a lot of baseball.”

Beyond baseball, UNC-Chapel Hill is also hosting the UNC Carolina Lacrosse Classic tournament this weekend.

Plus, the town of Chapel Hill kicked off Pride month celebrations on Franklin Street Saturday afternoon.

“We have new shirts, our owners actually designed them themselves. It says pride Chapel Hill on it,” Chapel Hill Sportswear employee Matheson York said. “They’re very proud of them.”

York has worked at Chapel Hill Sportswear for years and says it’s been a busy year between March Madness, postseason baseball and other seasonal events.

“We have that (baseball) right now and we have a basketball camp coming up soon, so all of these things keep coming to town and it’s great for us and our income because that’s how we’re making it through the summer really,” York said.