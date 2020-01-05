Fundraiser set for family after daughter and father die in Orange County fire

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Mebane Sunday will offer support to a family after they lost two loved ones in a fire.

William Gourley, 55, and his 30-year-old daughter Betsey died in a mobile home fire last weekend.

They were laid to rest Saturday.

The fundraiser to help support the family is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s taking place in front of the China King on North First Street in Mebane.

We’re told food and monetary donations will go to the family.

