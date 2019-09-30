Gas leak closes stretch of Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak closed a portion of West Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill Monday morning, according to town officials.

West Franklin Street is closed between Columbia and Henderson streets. The lead was reported just after 7:30 a.m.

Dominion Energy arrived on scene at about 8 a.m., officials said.

There was no estimated time as to when the leak would be fixed.

