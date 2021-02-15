Gasoline leak at service station closes lane on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A gasoline leak at a filling station closed part of East Franklin Street in Chapel Hill Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. as a fuel odor, according to Chapel Hill Fire officials.

A westbound lane at Estes Drive was closed, but reopened by 6:30 p.m.

The incident happened when a person overfilled their car with gasoline, causing a spill that ended up near Franklin Street, officials said.

The Mobil gas station at the corner was still closed after Franklin Street reopened.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality also responded to the scene.