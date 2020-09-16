Get ready to get scared! Drive-thru haunted house coming to Pittsboro this fall

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An event company headquartered in North Carolina that was seriously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will be offering a drive-thru haunted house this fall.

Art of Motion Events will be producing the Haunted Hills Terror Drive in Pittsboro.

According to a release from the company, the event will take place along a road going through the woods of the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center.

“As a creative event company, we lost all of our business to the cancellation of events worldwide due to COVID”, Art of Motion Events owner Christie Cook said in the release. “This is a way to be creative, while remaining COVID safe and give people a fun Halloween event.”

Those who take the Terror Drive will be given audio files “to enhance the experience as they navigate the windy roads leading to the site and while on the drive itself.”

In order to keep lines down and traffic flowing, tickets will be sold based on specific days and time ranges.

Tickets went on sale the week of Aug. 24 and can be purchased through the Haunted Hills Terror Drive Facebook page, as well as their website.

Art of Motion will be taking canned food donations at the event site and they will also be “utilizing local creative artists…out of work due to COVID.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: