HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It is determination and faith that has pushed Tony Boss to this point. To the point where he can walk with no problem.

“I’m able to feed myself. I’m able to dress. I’m able to preach. I can’t sing, but I can drive,” Boss said smiling.

It is a far cry from when CBS 17’s Nick Sturdivant first introduced you to the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church pastor in May.

Boss was just days removed from being released from the hospital after spending months there battling COVID-19.

At the time, he was bound to a wheelchair with limited function, even to his hands.

“I didn’t even have the strength to lift my body up,” Boss said.

Then in July, we caught up with him again.

This time, he was walking.

Fast forward a few months later, he was back in the pulpit preaching.

“I was nervous because I hadn’t done it in a long time,” Boss said. “You don’t know how it will turn out. It felt good once I got the first two sentences out of my mouth.”

While Boss has made incredible strides, he said there are still challenges.

“Some of the challenges that I have to overcome is to get stronger in my arms and in my legs,” he said.

Boss also said he’s working to overcome brain fog. He said it keeps him from remembering things. In addition to that, he also said he has lost his sense of smell.

However, he said his vocal cords have recovered and that he has completed physical therapy.

“I don’t believe that man saved me. I truly believe that God wasn’t finished with me,” Boss said. “I’m one of the survivors that he still had work for me to do.”

Boss is fully vaccinated and said one of his goals is to continue to educate people about the vaccines.

Another goal he has is to be able to preach two sermons in one day.