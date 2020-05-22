GoFundMe donations pour in for Chapel Hill man recovering from COVID-19

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of dollars worth of donations are pouring in for a Chapel Hill man who is recovering from COVID-19.

28-year-old Jesse Rainey III tells CBS 17 his symptoms started Easter weekend.

“I started wheezing a little, I started having a hard time breathing,” he explained.

Rainey showed CBS 17 the doctor’s note confirming he tested positive for the virus. He said he spent 10 days at UNC Hillsborough. He also says he has asthma and diabetes, both of which are considered underlying health conditions.

“After I went to the emergency room, I was immediately rushed to the ICU and put on a ventilator,” he said. “I honestly thought I was gonna die, honestly.”

Rainey says he left the hospital on April 30 and quarantined at home for two weeks. “I haven’t been able to work or do any music gigs, so everything has kind of been in limbo,” he said.

His dad put out a plea for help and created a GoFundMe page to help his son get by while he’s not working.

“It’s definitely just gonna go to bills and prescriptions, everything I need and doctor visits. It will help me out a lot, take the load off me a little bit.”



As North Carolina moves into Phase 2 of reopening, Rainey is reminding people to be cautious.

“I just want people to take it seriously because it’s real,” he said of the virus. It almost took me out; I was on a ventilator. And I just want people to know that it can happen to anyone at any time.”

Rainey tells CBS 17 he has to have two negative tests in order to go back to the restaurant he works at.