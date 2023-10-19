CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County Animal Services is looking to find homes for cats that are part of the Working Barn Cat initiative.

The cats that are part of this initiative are currently housed at the Animal Services Center in Chapel Hill.

They are not social enough to be adopted through the regular adoption program, the center said.

However, these cats would likely make great working cats for a barn, workshop, stable, or other structures that could use hard-working felines.

“Adopting a working cat may be an effective way of controlling the rodent population in a structure or area while providing a safe home for a cat that is not social enough to be safely handled or petted like a typical house cat” the center said in a news release.

Munyan is estimated to be 6 months old. (Orange County Animal Services)

Working cats will be sterilized and fully vaccinated before going to their new homes. They will also come with general care instructions and recommendations for helping them to adapt to their new space on an adopter’s property.

For more information about this program, click here.

“We currently have too many of these working cats that need homes,” said Orange County Animal Services Director, Dr. Sandra Strong. “These cats typically do not do well with long-term shelter confinement, and we want to do everything we can to ensure the best possible outcome for them. This is a life-saving program.”

If anyone is interested in adopting a working cat, please call the OCAS adoption desk at 919-942-7387, menu option 3. More information about OCAS is available here