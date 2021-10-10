Graduation ceremony finally held for UNC-Chapel Hill’s Class of 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a day more than a year in the making Sunday as UNC-Chapel Hill’s class of 2020 received their graduation ceremony.

The big milestone was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the university made sure they still found a way to honor last year’s graduates.

“When we first got shut down last year we were all like ‘Oh, we’ll be back for graduation, we’ll be back,’ but we never came back,” said Victoria Quiett, class of 2020.

The students said they feel like the world and what comes next still remains uncertain.

“I spent the year at home working on my skills and I was really sad that I missed out on the ending of an era and so coming back and being able to celebrate that with all my friends and family is truly amazing,” Quiett added.

Now, the students also say they feel more confident stepping out into the world after accomplishing this milestone

“For a while, it really felt like I was impersonating someone who had graduated college and so now I feel like I can actually go to employers and say ‘yeah, I really finished that and wrapped it all up with a big nice bow’,” said Corry Dauderman, a 2020 graduate.